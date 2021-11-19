Last Updated:

Russian Model Faces Flak After Colouring Dog's Fur Neon Orange; 'Is It Really Safe?'

Russian model and Instagram influencer Anna Stupak gave her pet pooch a fashionable bright neon orange makeover by colouring its fur coat. Read on.

Dipaneeta Das
Model

IMAGE: @AnnaStupak_Instagram


Russian model and Instagram influencer Anna Stupak gave her pet pooch a fashionable bright neon orange makeover. She shared multiple pictures of the doggo on her Instagram account, which showed it's fur dyed in neon orange, except its tail and the face. In one of the posts, the Playboy model revealed that she spent around £5000 (Rs. 5 lakh) to make her adorable doggo look like candy for a photoshoot.

The picture shared with around 9 million followers on her Instagram account drew severe criticism from dog lovers across the world. While some were concerned if the practice was safe, others outrightly rained fire on the model saying that the animal fur was not made to be painted in colours. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anna Stupak (@anna3.0.5)

Model hits back at naysayers

Stupak shared the image of her adorable little pooch on Instagram about three weeks ago. The bright neon orange fur of the doggo left netizens utterly unimpressed.

While some asked "Is painting the dog's fur really safe?", others questioned if the dog was comfortable with its colour. Anna hit back at the naysayers by clarifying that the paint "didn't hurt the animal's skin." She also explained to another curious dog lover that the pet is "very well taken care of".

"My dog is better taken care of than most people," she said emphasised. She also wrote against a user's comment, "It's a paint that brings out the dog's fur because, in fact, it's already almost that orange colour. Everything was done with a lot of responsibility so as not to harm his skin."

However, this is not the first time Stupak coloured her pet's fur. Earlier in 2020, she had coloured her pet in bright pink. Take a look at Anna Stupak and her adorable little pup.

A post shared by Anna Stupak (@anna3.0.5)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anna Stupak (@anna3.0.5)

Woman in Canada dyes her pet in multiple colours

Fashion comes and goes in the world of dogs too. One among them is pup parents dyeing their pets in single or multiple colours. As per pet professionals Washpaw, the trend is safe until a dog groomer uses a natural, harmless, toxin-free substance to colour the shiny fur coat of these cute creatures.

On that note, this is not the first instance where someone coloured the fur coat of their pet dog. Earlier, a Canadian woman from Ontario coloured her dog in all colours of the rainbow. The woman named Nicole Rose argued that her dog Stella loved the colours and it brought out its "shell".

Image: @AnnaStupak_Instagram

