Sabyasachi H&M Roasted By Netizens Over 10k Saree; 'can Get These Under Rs 400 In Kolkata'

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest collaboration with the Swedish multinational clothing retail company known for its fast-fashion clothing, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has created a buzz on the internet. However, this time, not due to the recent collaboration but because of a saree launched on Thursday. In an Instagram post, a saree that gives a vibe of 1970 was launched with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Now, the latest post went wrong with netizens, who later started comparing the Sabyasachi's collection with the saree of their grandparents. "I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in the 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney," wrote an Instagram user.

Latest post has become memes for the netizens

Have a look at some of the funniest memes

"This is so bad. I had such high expectations," read the comment of an Instagram user. "I will get you this saree for less than 500 from where my Amma buys saree. I will give you for 800. Who wants?" wrote the other user on the latest post.

"I can get u this saree under 400 in Kolkata. What r u charging 10000 for this," wrote the fourth user. "My grandma had the same saree 😭😭😭 why r u charging so hefty sum ???? 😭 Too much of brand name lol," added another.

Cult for Indian society is yet to fulfil consumer demands

It is worth mentioning Sabyasachi is the same brand that has become a cult in Indian society as its wedding collection is widely appreciated by Bollywood stars. He had also created one of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's traditional wedding outfits. Mukherjee, in an interview with CNN, told that his latest collaboration is meant for the Indian families which have dreamed of wearing his lehnga.

Later, he accepted that the price of his clothes is a major issue while opting for his wedding collection. "A long time ago, I had pledged myself that when the time was right, I would make a collaborative line for my customers, so that I can reach out to the many requests I have gotten over the years," Mukherjee said. the collab is yet to fulfil the promises of many of its consumers.

(Image Credit: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

