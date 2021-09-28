Salt Bae Opens A Restaurant In London, Food Price Leaves Netizens Stunned

Nusret Gökçe, a.k.a. Salt Bae has launched a new restaurant in London but, the price of the food items in the restaurant has stunned netizens. Nusret Gökçe, a Turkish chef recently opened the restaurant of Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain in London. However, the customers of Nusr-et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge are shocked to see the hefty price tags on the menu. One user shared the picture of the bill of the restaurant on Twitter and the post has grabbed the attention of social media users. People in the comments section have criticised the expensive price of the food items being served in the restaurant.

A user who goes by the name @Omnimojo on Twitter posted the picture of the bill of the restaurant. The user shared the image of the bill alongside the caption, "It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you". A receipt from Nusr-Et Steakhouse shows the customer paid out a bill of £1,812.40 in total. The receipt shows the customer bought a golden burger, priced at £100. The receipt shows the cost of Giant Tomahawk at £630, Nusret salad as £23 salad, two prawn tempura rolls costing £60. Furthermore, Coca Cola is priced at £18, Kafes costs £200, Sweet Corn at £12, Virgin Mojito at £11. However, the tea was served free in the restaurant. Take a look at the post:

It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you. pic.twitter.com/PufkwKzthM — Muttaqi متق 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇸 (@Omnimojo) September 27, 2021

Since being shared on September 27, the post has caught the attention of netizens. One user commented, "Absolutely ridiculous wht would anyone pay those prices...more Money than sense". Another user commented, "£11 each for a red bull?? I don’t drink the stuff but the local stores by me sell similar for 39p each be cheaper to smuggle the drinks in. At the prices for food if want him to digest it for me and help me clean the other side". Another user commented, "Wow, disgusting!! But this goes to show that some will pay these prices whilst others don't even earn that amount in a month!! And this is how these ridiculous businesses stay open!!".

Check out some netizens' reactions:

Service charge £236 😱 — Ian (@Iwoody10) September 27, 2021

At least the tea was free. — Darren Wright (@drrnwrght) September 28, 2021

Ridiculous, m defo not going 😠 — Kalps Sizzlers (@kalps_Sizzlers) September 27, 2021

That amount of money is enough to feed the whole of Bangladesh for a day 😱 — Arvindh (@LaidbackGooner) September 28, 2021

1 kafes ... 200 pounds?!!!

That's coffee isn't it? — Mike Kirmanidis (@MikeKirmanidis) September 28, 2021

How many grams did the Tomahawk have? That’s the real question. — Chris K. (@ChristophKern) September 28, 2021

The service charge alone would be considered an expensive meal — crimson_tide (@noz_islam) September 27, 2021

Wow, disgusting!! But this goes to show that some will pay these prices whilst others don't even earn that amount in a month!! And this is how these ridiculous businesses stay open!! — Maria Mather (@mazzakist) September 28, 2021

£11 each for a red bull?? I don’t drink the stuff but the local stores by me sell similar for 39p each be cheaper to smuggle the drinks in. At the prices for food if want him to digest it for me and help me clean the other side 😂 — laura jones (@laurajo49908681) September 28, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous wht would anyone pay those prices...more Money than sense. — Pat Darcy (@pdarcy10) September 27, 2021

Image: Instagram/NUSR_ET