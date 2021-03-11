Sanjana Ganesan's Old Tweet About Jasprit Bumrah Grabs Eyeballs Amid Marriage Rumours

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding rumours have resurfaced again after an old tweet of TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan caught the attention of netizens on social media. The tweet was shared by Ganesan during India’s tour of Australia. In the post, Ganesan likened her mood swings to Bumrah’s on-field reactions that were captured on camera during the Sydney Test after Indian fielders dropped a few catches off the pacer.

Bumrah-Ganesan wedding rumours

Media reports suggest that the Indian speedster will be getting married to Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa, which is why he took a break mid-series before India’s final Test game against England. Bumrah was granted leave by the BCCI for “personal reasons”, which followed rumours of the Indian pacer getting married to Ganesan. News agency ANI cited a BCCI source saying that Bumrah has taken off to get married.

Sanjana Ganesan, who works as an anchor, is said to have taken a leave as well. There's a lot of suspense regarding Bumrah and Ganesan’s marriage, however, there are several reports based on sources. As per unconfirmed reports, the wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place this weekend with limited numbers of guests, mostly family members, because of COVID-19 concerns.

However, Indian cricket fans do not care about rumours or facts, they have already started wishing Ganesan on social media for her supposed wedding with Bumrah. “Hey, Sanjana! Now we know why Bumrah was doing it, it's because of you. Advance hearty congratulations on becoming Mrs Bumrah. Bumro Bumro,” one individual commented on Ganesan’s old post.