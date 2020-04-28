Memes About Aliens And UFOs Take Twitter By Storm After Pentagon Releases UFO Videos

Quick links:
The Pentagon on Monday released three videos on the internet which were declassified and show US Navy pilots encountering unidentified flying objects. This news has taken social media by storm and has led to several Alien and UFO-related memes. Read more:
ALSO READ | Arun Govil Played Lakshman In 'Lav Kush' After Playing Lord Rama In 'Ramayan'
After The Pentagon released the UFO videos, netizens went on a meme spree and social media platforms like Twitter are not flooding with aliens and UFOs memes. Here are some hilarious #aliens memes and joke by Twiteratis:
2020 has changed us #UFOs pic.twitter.com/RX9VReqZLx— elena c (@mselenacarraro) April 28, 2020
Ya'll ever wonder if #Aliens think our #Memes are funny? pic.twitter.com/T6zLfGqU14— Flett (@AveryLast7) April 28, 2020
Who else can relate? 😂👏🤣👌#Memes #funny #meme #spirituality #ConspiracyTheories #FakeNews #spiritual #awaken #crystals #Aliens #CE5 #Crystal pic.twitter.com/nfHwMyxZ5h— Crystal Dreams (@_crystaldreams_) April 27, 2020
ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha And Others Featured In A 'time Machine' Post; See Pics
#UFOs #aliens #ufosighting #ufo2020 #UFOsAreReal #ufotwitter— Meme Kind (@MemeKind3) April 28, 2020
Please follow me everyone am a memer 😊@MemeKind3 pic.twitter.com/s7mytKDj8v
This is a #meme material from future you won't understand now.#PENTAGON #UFOs #Aliens pic.twitter.com/vXDDrkVj9N— Autumn Sadness (@FromDarkestDays) April 28, 2020
#UFOs #aliens #UFO #ufo2020 #ufotwitter #UFOsAreReal pic.twitter.com/pcPpM2rgwJ— Meme Kind (@MemeKind3) April 28, 2020
Could aliens colonize Earth without realizing humans are people too? https://t.co/3w2nvoHdI0 #colonization #psychology #xenobiology #aliens pic.twitter.com/buc0Kpwzii— World Building Memes (@worldbuildingme) April 24, 2020
ALSO READ | Netflix: Kajol's Generational Drama 'Tribhanga' May Get An Earlier Release Date
#aliens #news #goldencorral #quarantine #pollution #meme #comics #newsaucerone pic.twitter.com/5R9p13dU9g— News Saucer One (@NewsSaucer) April 22, 2020
I made this meme and I think it’s epic #meme #Aliens #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/SNkLFOIWAW— Danielle (@danijgirl729) April 21, 2020
This week will be our first alien episode and this feels so appropriate 🤣#Memes #alienmeme #aliens #alienepisode #area51 pic.twitter.com/P2obXpuYB2— Crime And Theerie (@crimeandtheerie) April 20, 2020
ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha And Others Featured In A 'time Machine' Post; See Pics
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.