Scottish Optician Shows How To Prevent Glasses From Fogging Over Facemask; Watch Here

A Scottish optician, in a recent video, shared helpful tips while addressing a seldom talked about the problem amid the pandemic -- fogging glasses over facemask. In the video, an optician with Scottland's Miller and Mcllure store talks about how one can wear masks without fogging up their glasses and thereby avoid injuries and accidents.

Wearing glasses along with masks is not an easy task, whenever a person talks or even breathes the lenses of the glasses become foggy and the vision is greatly obscured. In his video, the Scottish optician gives people three simple solutions to wearing the mask in a way that does not fog one’s glasses.

The first tip includes firmly wearing one’s mask before wearing the glasses, this allows the glasses to be placed slightly on top of the mask and thereby greatly reducing the fog. But that does not completely solve the problem and can be unreliable at times.

The optician then suggests a second method, which involves the clever use of a tissue that is placed parallel to the mask, right on the top part of the mask. The tissue will greatly reduce the amount of air that escapes out of the mask and thus will not result in foggy lenses.

The third and final trick just involves tying the strings of the face mask in a particular way so that the mask sits tighter on one’s face. This method also prevents air from escaping the mask but a downside to this trick is that it makes the mask tighter and can possibly cause discomfort.

Unsurprisingly the video has quickly gone viral and the comments section appears to be flooded with people tanking the optician for the cool and useful life-hacks.

