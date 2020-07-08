Australia: Dad And Son Make Sunglasses From Discarded, Single-used Plastic Bottle Waste

A father with his two sons from Australia is turning single-use plastic waste into long-lasting sunglasses. Nik Robinson, with his son Harry, 9 and Archie, 7, decided to make good use of plastic waste that accumulates in landfills. Nik with his sons decided to recycle plastic waste and created a company called 'Good Citizens', which now produces sunglasses with 100% recycled plastic. "Good Citizens was born in 2018 over a normal family dinner that turned out to be anything but Harry & Archie were upset about how much plastic waste was piling up in the world. Two months later a plan was in place to help untrash our planet," the website says. According to the company, one sunglasses is made of one 650 ml single-use plastic bottle.

According to Nik, a lot of people have helped them along the way from designers, plastic experts, professors, engineers, optometrists, sea tidal experts, numbers geniuses to his kids, who weren’t prepared to leave the future of the planet in someone else’s hands. Nik says that a part of their mission is to educate and show how good design and recycled materials can help fix the single-use plastic issue. "The sustainable space is not regulated and so many brands get away with making wild claims. Whilst we're not perfect, we will always be honest and transparent," Nik was quoted as saying on Good Citizens' website.

Ban of single-use plastic

Single-use plastic is being discarded across the world with Germany, Kenya, India announcing the ban recently. Amazon India recently announced that it has stopped using single-use plastic in packaging products. Germany recently decided to ban the use and the sale of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds, and food containers, in accordance with the European Union directive that advises against the use of it.

(Images Credit: Good Citizens/Website)