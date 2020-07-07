Seattle: Teenagers Discover Suitcase With Mortal Remains While Making A Video

In a nerve-wracking incident caught on camera, teenagers in Seattle discover a significant lead in a murder case by finding human remains in a suitcase washed up on the shore of the sea. According to TikTok user @ughhenry, the group of friends were using another mobile application Randonautica to explore random coordinates nearby and ended up in front of the black suitcase on the West Seattle beach. The teenagers’ entire encounter with the bag was recorded on a camera where the girl can be seen opening it to reveal a black plastic inside it.

The internet user has also noted that there was an “overwhelming” odour coming out of the isolated suitcase when they decided to inform about the situation to the law enforcement officers. It was then identified by police that the black suitcase has two bodies and according to the statement released by detectives investigating the human remains in the area, the bag had mortals of a 27-year-old male and a 36-year-old female. However, the police officers also believe that the case identified by the TikTok users is not connected to any other cases in the Puget Sound area.

randonaut dead body black suitcase west seattle beach pier rocks smell cops fire department police ambulance scary creepy as hell energy cluster human remains murder crime scene all recorded on tiktok teens gen z ughhenry pic.twitter.com/34UfANMoFD — tiktok vids (@findurtiktok) June 23, 2020

The Police statement said, "Detectives are currently investigating after several bags containing human remains were located near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW this afternoon."

"Police responded after receiving a call of a suspicious bag on the beach. Another bag was located in the water. Once the contents were determined to be remains, detectives responded to begin their investigation," it added.

Both died of gunshots wounds

According to reports, the law enforcement officers in West Seattle also confirmed that both bodies had gunshot wounds. After forensics research, both of them had died back on June 16 and the entire incident is now being treated as a homicide by the police officials. However, till now no suspect has been taken into the custody in relation to this case unravelled by TikTok users but further investigation is still ongoing. According to international media reports, teenagers only discovered that bags had human remains only while watching television.

