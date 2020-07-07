China: Bus Plunges Into Lake After Smashing Through Railing In Shocking Video, 2 Dead

At least two people have lost their lives after a bus fell into a lake in Anshun in China's Guizhou Province on July 7. According to reports, the incident took place this morning at around 11:45am as the bus smashed through the railing and went into the lake. Rescue operations are ongoing and as per Chinese state-run media, so far 18 people have been pulled out of the reservoir, among which two were found dead.

The video of the deadly accident was captured on camera and was shared by China Xinhua News on Twitter. The video shows the bus smashing through the guardrail and sliding into the lake. The video further shows that the bus has been pulled out of the river and officials carrying out rescue operations. It is not yet clear what happened inside the bus leading up to the accident. An investigation into the incident will start only after the rescue operation is over. Media reports suggest that students were among the passengers on the bus who were going to take their national college entrance examinations that started on July 7.

A bus fell into a lake in Anshun in China's Guizhou Province. Rescue is underway and the number of casualties is unknown pic.twitter.com/yNMBt6wjo8 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 7, 2020

In another incident

Earlier in March, a man from the Guizhou province crashed his car minutes after passing the driving test. The man identified as Zhang was passing down a narrow bridge when he tried to change his direction abruptly to avoid pedestrians and fell into the river. Zhang managed to escape with minor injuries as the car didn't sink straight away providing him some time to get out. Zhang while talking to the media said that he was using his phone when the incident happened and after looking at two people in front of his car he became nervous and turned left suddenly.

