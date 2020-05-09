'Selfless Love': Gorilla Reunites With Human Friend After 12 Years, Watch

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus outbreak, Indian Forester in Odisha, Susanta Nanda has been sharing heartwarming videos of animals and kind gestures to cheer up the followers. On May 9, the IFS officer posted the ‘lovely’ video of a gorilla reuniting with its human friend after nearly 12 years. In the short clip, both beings can be seen hugging each other and the animal recognised the girl even though she was just a small kid when they last met. The video shows their heartwarming reunion and one of the internet users also called it “true life” and "selfless love".

The girl lived with the gorilla as siblings when both were young in the UK. However, when the girl’s father thought it was time to send the animal into the wild, the two were parted. Years later, the girl travelled to Gabon along with her father to meet the friend in the forests. Initially, the gorilla can be seen taking a back but after some investigation, it recognised the humans and “hugged like old friends”.

Love is eternal💕 pic.twitter.com/UtNDGRiD0a — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 9, 2020

The video that has garnered over five thousand views and hundreds of internet users have lauded the ‘mutual love’. Another netizen claimed that the video shows the epitome of ‘true life’ that calls for connection between all living beings. One of the Twitter users appreciated gorillas as being ‘lovable’ and added that they are our ancestors ‘for a reason’.

Somehow, each one of us must connect & nurture a relationship with a wild animal, from childhood. The World will be a better place to live in then. — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) May 9, 2020

They are such gentle , genuine souls ; once they take a liking to somebody , it's for life and not momentary ! — BULBUL CHATTERJEE (@BULBULCHATTERJ3) May 9, 2020

Amazing! Unbelievable! Memory = elephants? — R R Chari (@guffoy) May 9, 2020

Truely , selfless love! What they want is our presence with them ! In reciprocation they shower their eternal love! — CJoshi (@Chintanjoshi13C) May 9, 2020

