Mike Tyson Once Offered A Zookeeper $10,000 To Let Him Fight A Silverback Gorilla

Mike Tyson, the youngest man to grab the WBC heavyweight title at the age of 20, garnered a lot of attention throughout his boxing career. Apart from an illustrious boxing record, Mike Tyson has always been the centre of attraction for his personal life and his antics outside the ring. Mike also some bizarre things in his prime which only few can dream about. Mike Tyson used to keep wild tigers in his home as pets and was often spotted interacting with them at his former residence. However, there is another instance where Mike Tyson offered a zookeeper $10,000 to let him fight a silverback gorilla.

When Mike Tyson offered $10,000 to fight a silverback gorilla

During an interview with The Sun, Mike Tyson revealed that he once made a visit to a zoo with Robin Givens (ex-wife) and saw a silverback gorilla bullying the other gorillas in the cage. According to Mike Tyson, the other gorillas seemed powerful but their eyes were filled with innocence. Mike Tyson then decided to teach the silverback gorilla a lesson by fighting him. “I offered the attendant $10,000 to open the cage and let me smash that silverback’s (Silverback gorilla) snot box,” said Mike Tyson. However, the zookeeper declined the offer and kept Mike Tyson away from the silverback gorilla.

Mike Tyson record: Mike Tyson net worth

According to the reports of Wealthy Gorilla, the Mike Tyson net worth stands somewhere around $3 million in 2020. However, during his boxing career, Mike Tyson has estimated to have made around $200 million. Currently, Mike Tyson has his own cannabis ranch and he is also involved with the sport of boxing. Here's a look at Mike Tyson’s podcast titled, ‘The Hot Boxing podcast with Mike Tyson’.

(Image courtesy: Pinterest and Mike Tyson Twitter)