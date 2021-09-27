Shakira Responds To Woman Imitating Her Voice While Ordering Pizza, Watch Video

A video of a singer and musician imitating the voice of pop singer Shakira while ordering pizza had gone viral on social media. The video not only impressed netizens but also caught the attention of Shakira. The old video of the pop singer, who has responded to Shuba has gone viral on social media. Shuba had made a fun video while ordering pizza on call imitating singer's voice.

Shakira reacts to the TikTok video imitating her

The video has been shared by the pop singer Shakira on Twitter alongside the caption, "Hello @shubamusic, can I take your order please?" The woman in the video can be seen ordering the pizza on call. In the video posted on Instagram, Shakira sings her response to Shubha’s order. The video has gathered the attention of netizens as people could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. Even Shuba responded to the sweet gesture of the singer. Shuba in the comments section wrote, "Ummmmmmmmmmm Miss SHAKIRA thank you I adore you Can we collab some day Someone pinch me - crying". Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over 1,494,590 likes and several reactions. Social media users loved the video of the pop singer Shakira and Shubha. One user commented, "I'm glad that I lived to see this". Another user commented, "I'm glad that I lived to see this". Another individual commented, "this is so funny".

A few months go, Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever shared a video where she turned in to Shakira along with her brother Jesse Lever. Jamie changed the lyrics of the song with Hindi lyrics related to food and belly danced to it. Jamie Lever took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself turning into Shakira.

She sang Shakira's song Hips Don't Lie while dancing to it. She wore her athleisure outfit and tied a hoodie around her waist. Jamie left her curly hair open to resemble Shakira. She sang, "Tel thoda Kum Daalo re. Aloo ki Sabzi add karo, aur Rogan Josh bana lo." This meant that she ordered the cook to add less oil in the pan, add the potatoes and make Rogan Josh out of it. She was interrupted by her brother who barged in the frame to sing "Shakira Shakira". She pushed him away and sang the rest of the song.

Image: Instagram/Shakira