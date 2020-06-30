Shark Or Dolphin?: UK Family Awestruck After Spotting Gigantic Fish In Ocean, Watch Video

A family was awestruck after discovering that the gigantic fish lurking underneath the emerald green deep waters at Swansea Bay, The Mumbles in Wales, UK, was neither a shark, a dolphin, or a Blowfish like they had anticipated. Shared on Facebook by the user named Sililo Martens, the 26 seconds footage depicts the 6-foot creature’s fins while the Martens family was out sailing on the boat. Internet users expressed astonishment after discovering the mysterious creature’s identity.

While on the fishing trip on the coast, the family can be heard saying, “‘No it’s not, look how big that is, that’s a huge fish, "after they had an encounter with the mammal. On the boat were Silio’s two sons his friend Ollie and his boy when they spotted the giant creature near Mumbles Pier, and immediately thought it was a shark. The dad of two, stunned by the size of the marine creature, warned the kids not to jump in the water. However, as per a local report, Sililo was aghast to eventually discover that the huge creature was actually a giant ocean fish ‘Mola Mola’.

Read: Australia: Fisherman Catches Giant 22kg Fish, Says Will 'donate It To Science'

Read: Where To Find Fishing Rods In Fortnite Season 3 To Ride A Loot Shark?

Largest bony fishes alive on the planet

Known as the largest bony fishes alive on the planet that visits the UK at the time of summers in search of food, the jellyfishes, the fish can weigh up to 2.3 tons or 1000 kg and grow to be 10ft long. The rare monster ocean sunfish, although harmless to humans, can still come in the vicinity of the divers and might lead to accidents due to its huge size.

As early as last week, the ocean sunfish was spotted earlier by the crew of a fishing boat off the north coast of Skye, an Island in Scotland. The sighting was reported at Ardnamurchan, a 50-square-mile peninsula in the ward management area of Lochaber near Highland. Although a Mola Mola would otherwise be rare in the seas of Scotland as it drifts with the ocean currents, in recent times, many such sightings have been reported by the boat operators, as per reports. In the UK, last week, “Mola-Mola” was also sighted near a popular tourist harbour, off the Dorset coast near Portland Harbour. Shared by the Marien Conservation society on Twitter, the fish was shot by Liz Hemsley and has caused a stir on the internet.

Read: 14 Missing From Fishing Boat After Philippine Sea Collision

Read: Worldwide Slowdown In Fishing Unlikely To Save Rare Species

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.