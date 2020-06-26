Where To Find Fishing Rods In Fortnite Season 3 To Ride A Loot Shark?

Fortnite is back with its set of weekly Season 3 tasks as we are in Week 2 of the Aquaman Challenge. However, this one can be a frustrating task for fans as opposed to the first challenge which was fairly easy. The latest challenge tasks players with using a Fishing Rod to ride behind a Loot Shark at Sweaty Sands. So, let us quickly take at how you can complete the challenge.

But before you take up the challenge, make sure that you check in with Aquaman at the Style Challenges screen which can be found on the main menu with the challenge table. This will ensure that everything is in place before you start with the journey.

Also Read | How To Get Firefly Jar In Fortnite And How To Use It To Deal Damage To Your Opponents?

Where to find fishing rods in Fortnite Season 3?

The first thing you need to do is go to the Sweaty Sands. For players who haven’t yet explored the new Fortnite map, you need to head towards the northernmost island in the grouping of three islands. This is on the western edge of the reworked map and to the north of Holly Hedges.

After reaching the location, you will need to search for a Fishing rod. You can grab one of these from the barrels that can be found on the docks. Go to the water’s edge and you will find plenty of barrels on the side. Alternately, you can also get a Fishing rod as part of a floor loot.

Also Read | What Is Fortgag: Is It Legal And Does It Give You Free 'Fortnite' Skins?

How to find a Look Shark in Fortnite Season 3?

Once you have found a fishing rod, the next step is to search for a Loot Shark, which is the most difficult part of this challenge. This is because a Loot Shark spawns at random. It is also likely that you won’t be able to find a single Loot Shark during your first or second match. If that happens, you will have to reload into another lobby and repeat the process.

However, you can try waiting for a while until you finally hear the background sound switch to a Jaws-like theme while you’re standing by the coast. This will indicate that a Loot Shark has spawned nearby and is in range for you to complete the challenge. To ride the shark, you need point the rod to the shark's fin or near its mouth for it to grab on.

Also Read | Overwatch Patch Notes June 23: Latest Patch Update Buffs D.Va, Nerfs Ashe And Brigitte

Also Read | Fortnite Sensitivity Settings To Improve Your Aiming And Beat The Competition

Image credits: Fortnite Insider