Sharman Joshi's Dialogue From '3 Idiots' Resurfaces, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

A video clip from the famous movie 3 idiots is circulating online where Sharman Joshi’s dialogue saying “Virus ko duniya se utha le” relatable to the coronavirus has sparked jitters of laughter on the internet. In the movie, Boman Irani, the principal of the engineering college was called virus, the nickname for Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe.

The countrywide lockdown has sparked concerns among the Indians about the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. The containment measure is being hoped for suppressing the contagion within the weeks ahead. Amid such anxiety, users online could relate to the video enthusiastically. They poured in reactions agreeing that this is what perhaps the country so badly wanted.

Internet keeps entertained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the country to combat the spread of the malignant virus that has claimed umpteen lives globally. The dialogue instantly became a hit among people once again in view of the current situation. The video garnered several views as it is being widely shared online gaining popularity. Not just that, internet users have been sharing hilarious videos to keep the atmosphere less tense amid the ongoing health crisis. Several such videos have surfaced in the recent times with a funny streak to the coronavirus pandemic to keep people entertained.

3 Idiots 👌👌👌🤭🤭🤭😂😂👌👌👌 nice ,best dailog of the movie — Sonu Sharma🕉️🙏🚩🌷🌷kattar Hindu 🏹 (@SonuKattar) March 24, 2020

Sharman Joshi was ahead of his time in 3 Idiots!#coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/StT3hvgqL6 — The Swacch Surgeon (@viswas_mr) March 24, 2020

Relatable dialogue these days 👌👌 — sarcasticallyours (@humor_beiing) March 24, 2020

Utha le re deva uthale

Is virus ko utha le re deva — ωєαρσи💛 (@it_s_kunal) March 24, 2020

So worried about CoronaVirus, FORGOT about the OTHER Diseases 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NLd4zd4rFm — DRUSKI (@Druski2Funny) March 25, 2020

