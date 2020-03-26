'2+1 Persons In Taxis, 1+1 In Autos': Maharashtra's Coronavirus Lockdown Transport Rules

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-days nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, the Maharashtra government has issued a revised protocol to be followed by the citizens during the three-week-long curfew. According to the guidelines, all the public transport will not be permitted except for essential services.

The guidelines read, "All public transport services including inter-city MSRTC buses and metro shall not be permitted. Taxis with not more than two persons besides the driver, auto-rickshaws with not more than one passenger besides the driver are permitted only for the purposes specified in the order. However, the transport of passengers for accessing emergency medical services shall be permitted. Plying of private vehicles shall be restricted only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, health services and activities permitted under this order, and with only two persons besides the driver."

It further read, "Operation of inter-state/intra-state bus and passenger transport services including those by private operators shall stand suspended."

Revised guidelines by Maha govt

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged people not to panic and stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Presently, there are around 471,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,293 people. Meanwhile, around 114,642 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

