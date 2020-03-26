The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'2+1 Persons In Taxis, 1+1 In Autos': Maharashtra's Coronavirus Lockdown Transport Rules

General News

As per the revised guidelines by the Maharashtra Government, all the public transport will not be permitted except for essential services. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-days nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, the Maharashtra government has issued a revised protocol to be followed by the citizens during the three-week-long curfew. According to the guidelines, all the public transport will not be permitted except for essential services. 

The guidelines read, "All public transport services including inter-city MSRTC buses and metro shall not be permitted. Taxis with not more than two persons besides the driver, auto-rickshaws with not more than one passenger besides the driver are permitted only for the purposes specified in the order. However, the transport of passengers for accessing emergency medical services shall be permitted. Plying of private vehicles shall be restricted only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, health services and activities permitted under this order, and with only two persons besides the driver."

It further read, "Operation of inter-state/intra-state bus and passenger transport services including those by private operators shall stand suspended."

Revised guidelines by Maha govt

 

 

 

 

 

 Read: Now, Shaheen Bagh people write to SC judges alleging protest site's destruction amid COVID

Read: "Trump is 'taking responsibility' in leading COVID-19 pandemic response": WHO Chief

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged people not to panic and stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown. 

Read: Kapil Sibal fires taunt over 21-day Coronavirus lockdown - 18-day Mahabharat comparison

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  

Presently, there are around 471,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,293 people. Meanwhile, around 114,642 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Kashmir reports first Coronavirus death; 4 contacts of deceased 65-year-old test positive

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES