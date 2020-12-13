Last Updated:

'She Needs Tuitions': Man Irked After Neighbour Complains About New AC; Netizens In Splits

In the letter, the neighbour urged the social authorities to take strict actions against one Harsh Mittal for transporting the 1.5 ton AC through lift.

Adjusting with neighbours could be tough, especially if they are rigid and a recent tweet by one Harsh Mittal is a testimony to this fact. As per the now-viral post, Mittal and his neighbour got into a brawl after she accused him of transporting a 1.5 ton Air Conditioner through the lift which is designed for much lesser weight. As it turned out, the AC weighed only 20 kg but it did not stop the “clown” neighbour from filing a complaint to the manager.

Mittal shared a screenshot of the complaint letter by the neighbour on Twitter. In the letter, the neighbour urged the society authorities to take strict actions against him for buying the 1.5 ton AC. “The capacity of the elevator, as we both know it, is 350 kgs. I asked him repeatedly to follow the guidelines and not use the elevator to carry such heavy electronics. To which he started a counter-argument that a 1.5-ton air conditioner only weighs around 20 kgs and not 1500 kgs,” she wrote in the latter.

Ton, as used in the HVAC field, is a term that describes how much heat the AC unit can remove from a home in one hour. The measurement for heat is the British thermal unit (BTU).

Meanwhile, the tweet has now created a stir on the internet with nearly 1 million likes and a bandwidth of comments. While many netizens took the opportunity to ridicule the “less knowledgeable” neighbour, others explained that 1.5 ton AC did not mean that the machine would weigh 1,500 kilograms.

'She really believes it weighs 1,500 kgs?'

“Please send her to math tutions or get someone to call her till the time you get your AC to your floor!” joked a user. “If she really believes the AC weighs 1500 kilos, so much that the lift could not bear it, so her solution is she expects the poor staff to carry it on their shoulders up the flight of stairs? More than her idiocy, it's her classist attitude to poor staff that really irks me,” wrote another.

