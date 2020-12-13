'She Needs Tuitions': Man Irked After Neighbour Complains About New AC; Netizens In Splits

Adjusting with neighbours could be tough, especially if they are rigid and a recent tweet by one Harsh Mittal is a testimony to this fact. As per the now-viral post, Mittal and his neighbour got into a brawl after she accused him of transporting a 1.5 ton Air Conditioner through the lift which is designed for much lesser weight. As it turned out, the AC weighed only 20 kg but it did not stop the “clown” neighbour from filing a complaint to the manager.

Mittal shared a screenshot of the complaint letter by the neighbour on Twitter. In the letter, the neighbour urged the society authorities to take strict actions against him for buying the 1.5 ton AC. “The capacity of the elevator, as we both know it, is 350 kgs. I asked him repeatedly to follow the guidelines and not use the elevator to carry such heavy electronics. To which he started a counter-argument that a 1.5-ton air conditioner only weighs around 20 kgs and not 1500 kgs,” she wrote in the latter.

Ton, as used in the HVAC field, is a term that describes how much heat the AC unit can remove from a home in one hour. The measurement for heat is the British thermal unit (BTU).

Meanwhile, the tweet has now created a stir on the internet with nearly 1 million likes and a bandwidth of comments. While many netizens took the opportunity to ridicule the “less knowledgeable” neighbour, others explained that 1.5 ton AC did not mean that the machine would weigh 1,500 kilograms.

'She really believes it weighs 1,500 kgs?'

“Please send her to math tutions or get someone to call her till the time you get your AC to your floor!” joked a user. “If she really believes the AC weighs 1500 kilos, so much that the lift could not bear it, so her solution is she expects the poor staff to carry it on their shoulders up the flight of stairs? More than her idiocy, it's her classist attitude to poor staff that really irks me,” wrote another.

Read: A Look At Alia Bhatt's Net Worth As She Gets Set To Be Ranbir' Neighbour With Rs 32cr Flat

Read: Maha: Man Booked For Raping 15-year-old Neighbour In Kalyan

She knows 1.5 Ton means 1500 kg & doesn't know that 1.5 Ton AC isn't that heavy & more so despite living in an appartment which has such an organized grievance system !!



She's not the dumb one here,all those who thought this to be a true story and blew this up are the ones ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ — Shivasis Mohanty (@ImShivasis) December 10, 2020

Look at the bright side..she know that 1ton is 1000kgðŸ˜ — Adrak_Lasoon (@pdubhashi) December 10, 2020

Can you pls share the complete address of this gentleman. I want to nominate him for this yrs noble prize for excellence in science. — Shamendra Bhadauria ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ShamendraSingh) December 10, 2020

Bhai tu kal 1000 liter ki paani ki tanki lega toh, her reaction will be pic.twitter.com/eXqcKDZE38 — Ajuba (@Kaafi_weird) December 10, 2020

1.5 tonne a/c does not indictes the weight of the A/C how can two person can lift 1000kg ,seriously?

It implies. the amount of heat ac can remove in 1 hour — Kush Mutneja (@mutneja_kush) December 10, 2020

Who's that clown? The tonnage of ACs denote the amount of air they take during operation. That's not it's actual weight! The outer unit of AC weighs 50-60 kilos. AC itself weighs half of the former. — Deepankar Saurav (@666Saurav) December 10, 2020

Read: Maharashtra: Bhiwandi Man Arrested For Killing Neighbour

Read: Goa: Woman Dies After Scuffle With Neighbour Over Petty Issue

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.