A Look At Alia Bhatt's Net Worth As She Gets Set To Be Ranbir' Neighbour With Rs 32cr Flat

Alia Bhatt is all set to be rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s new neighbour as she has bought a new apartment. As per a report published in Pinkvilla, the actor has purchased a new apartment worth Rs 32 crores at the Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai. Here is a look at her net worth as she gets set to be Ranbir’s new neighbour.

Alia Bhatt’s net worth

According to MBAnews.in, Alia Bhatt’s net worth is estimated to be around $ 10 million, which is around Rs 74 crores, although the same has not been officially declared. Alia Bhatt also owns an apartment in Juhu which is estimated to be worth ₹10 crores. Reportedly, her car collecting includes an Audi A6 (₹60 lakh), Audi Q5 (₹70 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (₹85 lakh), and BMW 7 series (₹1.32 crore). According to a leading publication, Alia Bhatt earned ₹58.83 crores in 2018.

Source of Alia Bhatt's income

Alia Bhatt is a popular actor in Bollywood and has done numerous films since her debut film, Student of the Year. The actor is the brand ambassador for several brands like Maybelline New York, Star Plus, Lux, Make My Trip, Blue Stone, Garnier, Standard Electricals, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Hero Pleasure. A report in the media portal also suggests that Alia Bhatt charges around Rs 20 lakh for attending events and ceremonies. She has also appeared in several music videos and charges money for endorsing fashion designers, etc.

Alia Bhatt's movies

Alia Bhatt started her acting career in the Bollywood industry in the year 2012 with the film Student of the Year in which she shared the screen with debutants, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. She went on to do films like Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Raazi. She was previously seen in Sadak 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upcoming films

Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty including Brahmastra that is scheduled to release soon. In the film, Alia will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, which is a Telugu film.

Alia Bhatt's new house

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor has bought a new home at Pali Hill, Bandra in the same building as Ranbir Kapoor. The apartment in 2460 sq ft big in the Vastu Pali Hill building and is worth Rs 32 crores. Reportedly, Gauri Khan will do the interiors of the house.

Disclaimer: The above information about Alia Bhatt's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

