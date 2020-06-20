Shop Without Shopkeepers Along Highway In Mizoram Leaves Netizens Impressed

While the law enforcement authorities continuously try to thwart attempts of theft and loot, a story about trust in India’s northeast has grabbed the attention of social media users. A national NGO My Home India, which aims at bringing emotional integration between people from different parts of the country, shared the story of “shops without shopkeepers”.

The NGO shared an image of a shop of pineapples saying many shops are found without shopkeepers along the highway of Seling in Mizoram. Such shops are called “Nghah Loh Dawr Culture Of Mizoram” which means “Shop Without Shopkeepers”. The shops run on the principle of trust as anyone can take what the person wants and keep the money in the “deposit box” kept in front of the shop.

Trust is the basic ingredient of life.



Today, in this world we lack it a lot but North East India with various such examples restore our faith in humanity.#VasudhaivKutumbakam #MHIcares https://t.co/6Ehgm9d4yX — My Home India (@MyHomeIndia) June 19, 2020

Read: Mizoram Minister Renders Labour For Construction Of House For Widower

A Twitter user said that the concept has been practised among the Mizos for a very long time and is woven inextricably in the Mizo culture. Another user replied that it is a very common sight in almost every corner of Mizoram one can easily find vegetable shops along the roads in this season. One of the users took a light-hearted dig saying people in his region will run away with the pineapples as well as the money in the box.

Check out some of the reactions:

Wow! Found this in Switzerland 🇨🇭 Gloated that this is never possible in India..guess I dnt know my country..😔#proud pic.twitter.com/efKefrQwvn — Abhishek🇮🇳 (@abhi4153) June 19, 2020

Please don't try this in Mumbai. 🥴



The shop will shut in one day. https://t.co/7ypfpeBRhN — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 #StayHome (@RoadsOfMumbai) June 19, 2020

Let’s make this world for our forthcoming generations which is built on a similar trust and not hatred or jealousy. https://t.co/1tPPXFOYce — Be strong (@altaf2001) June 20, 2020

Read: Pregnant Wild Elephant's Heinous 'Pineapple Bomb' Murder Triggers 927 Change.org Petitions

Read: Steph Curry Settles 'Pineapple On Pizza' Debate In Ayesha Curry's Instagram Live Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.