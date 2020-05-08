Ways To Put Pineapple Skin To Good Use By Preparing These Items From It

Tough on the outside and sweet and tangy on the inside, pineapples is one of the summer fruits that is packed with nutrients. A lot of people love pineapple for its crunchy tangy taste. The fruit is eaten almost everywhere around the world but there is more to it. The fruit might be known for its amazing taste on the inside but not many people know that pineapple peel can also be used in various ways. The pineapple peel can be prepared in different delicious ways. Here are some of the ways in which a pineapple peel can be prepared.

Also Read | Cooking Without Fire: Indian Recipes To Try At Home | Pineapple Sandwich To Greek Salad

Also Read | Three Cooking Methods That You Must Know To Be An Expert In The Art Of Foo

Ways of making use of pineapple peel in food

Making tea out of pineapple peel

One can make tea using pineapple peel. To make the tea from pineapple peel, remove the skin and place it in a saucepan. One can add cinnamon sticks cloves, and a peeled knob of ginger. Add some water and let it brew for around 15-20 minutes and then let it steep for another 15-20 minutes. The tea can be served either hot or cold with the desired sweetener.

Juice of pineapple peel

Pineapple peel can be also used to make juice. Similarly, like tea, remove the peel and add some water to it. Boil the water and let it cool. Then add it into a blender pour it in a container before letting it refrigerate.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 House Welcomes Popular Chef Vikas Khanna For A Cooking Challenge

Also Read | Delicious Jaggery Recipes That Will Help You Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter

Vinegar of pineapple peel

Cut the pineapple chunks leaving the skins and mix some sugar in water till it dissolves. Add the pineapple and sugar in a jar with some cloves. Cover the jar with a cloth and secure it with a rubber band. Store this jar in a cool and dry place for around 4 weeks. Keep it stirring after a few days. Strain out the pineapple chunks after it ferments.

Adding pineapple to stock

Add some pineapple skin to veggies, chicken and seafood stocks. The pineapple will give a different flavour to the stock. It is easy to make as one just needs to add a few cups of pineapple peel to the stock.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.