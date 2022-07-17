'Simple Yet Creative': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Unique Staircase, Amazes Internet

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, popular not just for his business prowess but also for his witty and inspirational posts on social media, recently shared a video that he believes would give Scandinavian designers 'envious.'

The video the business tycoon shared is that of a staircase that shows a man demonstrating a uniquely-designed staircase. The person was seen opening a latch on the wall, that opens up to form a staircase with a railing to the left. The man then climbs the steps and reaches the first floor, before descending the unique staircase. He then closes and attaches it to the wall in the same way as it was before.

Sharing the video, Mahindra tweeted, "Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox)." Take a look:

Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox ) pic.twitter.com/IBC6RR591y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2022

Netizens react to the video by saying, 'Very good idea'

The innovation has stunned several netizens, receiving over 1 million views and 49.4K likes. Commenting on it a user wrote, "Super spacer saver and hats off to idea". One netizen felt said that it should have a latch at the top as well. "Such things are common in r slums. Necessity is the mother of all inventions (sic)," read another comment.

Very good idea to save the space 👌👏especially in slums💐💐💐👍 — Govindaraju Chaganti (@govindachaganti) July 17, 2022

Super spacer saver and hats off to idea — a.gangamohan (@agangamohan) July 16, 2022

Such things are common in r slums . Necessity the mother of all inventions — डॉ.रोहन (@raj189991) July 16, 2022

The industrialist compared the innovative stairway with Scandinavian design because the movement is characterised by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality that emerged in the early 20th century. Also, it is timeless because it is simple, beautiful, finely crafted, and made with natural materials that appeal on a fundamentally human level.