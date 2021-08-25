'Simply Superb': Mumbai Police Band Recreates James Bond Theme Song, Netizens React

Mumbai police is known to keep their audiences entertained. Apart from successfully safeguarding the city and disseminating crucial information, the department also, from time to time, takes the opportunity to showcase the talent of their valiant officials. On Monday, they released a video of their band recreating the famous James Bond theme.

'Band, Mumbai Police Band'

“Band, Mumbai Police Band!”, the department wrote alongside the two and half minute video. In the video, the orchestra arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh is filmed playing the James Bond theme which was originally performed by composers Monty Norman and John Barry. In the clip, over 30 members of the band could be seen playing the tune on a variety of instruments including saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, trombone amongst others.

The rendition was originally posted on YouTube where it has garnered over 18,090 views while hundreds of people have flocked to shower accolades on the “talented officials. “That is a really good rendition! Wow! Proud of each and everyone in the band. The long arm of the law has a gentler, musical touch,” commented one user. Meanwhile, another user had a unique demand and said, "Hope you will add the themes from Mission Impossible & Pirates of the Caribbean to your repertoire.”

On Sunday, Mumbai Police created Raksha Bandhan's rhyme. In a Twitter post, Mumbai Police shared a picture on Instagram featuring three policemen with rakhi on their wrists with the caption: "There is a reason why Khakhi rhymes with Rakhi." Further, the 'creative police' wrote, "The unbreakable thread which always defines that your safety is our prime duty."

Social media users were quick to appreciate the Mumbai police and filled the comment section with Rakhi wishes. "Thanku for keeping us safe. Happy rakhi our saviours. I can't tell how safe I felt in ur city. Nw that I have to shift to a new place. I am gonna miss u the most," said Ankita, an Instagram user. While another user named Manshi Dhule said, "Happy Raksha Bandhan Mumbai Police. Much Love & Respect." "Had it been not rhyme ...still there is a bhandhan of rakha... #committed to protect... #mumbaipolice," read the comment of another user.

Image: Mumbai Police You Tube