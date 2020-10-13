Amid COVID-19, Singapore Airline's 'Dine-On-Parked Jets' Sells Out In 30 Minutes

Singapore Airlines' grounded jetliner Airbus SE A380 dine-ins were reserved within 30 minutes of bookings on October 12. A whole bunch of passengers paid for the tarmac meals equally as they would for a ticket to have a meal inside A380 jumbos as the airlines struggled to attract the flyers amid the ongoing pandemic crisis. Passengers, instead, paid about Sg$642 ($470) to dine on one of the world’s largest passenger jets that set up pop-up restaurants as a means to generate revenue.

According to the sources of Strait Times, the airlines managed to sell over 1,000 reservations for a meal between October 24 and 25, for seats that were sold for up to S$50 to S$600. Passengers made it to the waiting list, which was now winded by the airline company. However, due to the "strong demand and interest” from eager passengers willing to have a unique dining experience onboard the jets, the firm’s spokesperson said the airlines briefly reopened the waiting list on SIA's KrisShop website for a limited time from 6 pm on October 12.

Interesting pivot by Singapore Airlines offering 1st or Business class meals at home



First Class meal for 2 based on your choice of menu comprising our signature satay canape, Oscietra caviar, appetiser, main course and dessert



Sing$888 for 2 = £503



Excludes wine pic.twitter.com/PkHnZMhd5b — Adam Bates (@AdamDBates) October 5, 2020

S$600 for aircraft's suites

While the airlines did not reveal the number of total tickets sold for the dining, as per the SIA website, the commercial aircraft consisted of six seats in suites, 78 in business class, 44 in premium economy, and 343 in economy class. According to Today, the guests were allowed to fill in up to half of the seats in each aircraft with adherence to the social distancing norms by the Singaporean government. Diners will be offered the Peranakan menu as well as an international menu designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee. For the economy class seats, prices for the tickets were set at S$50, S$90 for premium economy, S$300 for business, and S$600 for suites. Singapore Airlines was also reported offering home deliveries of plane meals to its customer and due to the surge in demand, might still extend the offer for further two days.

