In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, authorities across the world have imposed strict social distancing measures including the rule to stand six feet apart while shopping. However, it seems like not only humans, but animals are abiding by it too. Recently, a series of photographs surfaced online which showed cats sitting at marked spots meant to keep shoppers separate.

The pictures which were shared on Twitter earlier on May 15, show three felines, in Singapore sitting at social distancing markers simply because “if it fits, it sits’. Since shared, the pictures have garnered over 324 likes, 226 retweets along with a variety of comment from netizens.

Real dogs baffled by SPOT

Meanwhile, Singapore has now deployed automatic surveillance dog called SPOT to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. SPOT has been deployed by the Singapore Government to patrol the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. SPOT is meant "to assist safe distancing efforts at parks, gardens and nature reserves" that the government owns, as per a press release. However, these robotic dogs have eft real dogs fuzzy and baffled.

According to reports, in a pilot which will last two weeks, SPOT will patrol the Singapore park and will take on its vigil duties during non-peak hours. When someone comes near him, SPOT will play a recorded message requesting the park visitor to maintain social distance. Meanwhile, Singapore has reported 26,098 positive cases and 21 deaths until now with a majority in foreign workers camps. However, a total of 5,973 have recovered from the deadly respiratory infection.

