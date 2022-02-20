Skilled Air India Pilot Lands Flight Amid Gusty Winds & Storm Eunice At London's Heathrow

As Storm Eunice hit almost all parts of the United Kingdom on Friday, it affected domestic and international flights severely. At several airports of the country, passengers were forced to either wait for a longer or had to return to their houses as several flights were delayed or cancelled due to the powerful storm. At London’s Heathrow Airport, it was a common sight that planes either abort landings or had a harsh landing as the gusty winds forced them to keep trying for landing.

At the peak of the deadly storm, an Air India Dreamliner pilot has won the hearts of passengers by landing safely at Heathrow Airport. A video clip of a skilled Air India pilot landing at the Londo has now gone viral on social media.

Pilots of this Air India flight managed to land their B787 Dreamliner aircraft with ease into London Heathrow yesterday afternoon in its first attempt even as Storm Eunice left hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled or diverted...

According to multiple media reports, the video was streamed by the founder of Big Jet TV channel, Jerry Dyers for aviation enthusiasts. In the video, it seems he was live commenting on the incident. "Just checking to see if he’s gonna land. Winds are gusting..it looks like he’s got it," Dyers could be heard saying in the background. After the plane hit the runway, he said, "A very skilled Indian pilot there." According to media reports, another Air India flight was landed at the London airport in its first attempt under similar conditions.

Seems like a normal landing to me. With a little gust. Pilot must have got a window in between . Kudos to both pilot and ATC. — manvendra (@manvend16178663) February 19, 2022

A first Pakistani I saw who wrote in such a beautiful & elegant way, also adding some sense to the video. While I appreciate this, I would also like to tell you, it is achieved with years of skill and workmanship. They know what they are doing. That's Indian pilot for you. 🙏 — Arka Bhattacharjee (@niveyshak) February 20, 2022

That was a brilliant effort by Captain Rustom Palia and his team. Had it been an American, it would have been a Hollywood movie by now!



We haven't learnt to appreciate the brilliance of our people! — Sudhir Rao (@coach_sudhir) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the video was shared by Bitanko Biswas, whose Twitter profile says he is also a pilot. He wrote, "Very skilled Indian Pilot" Pilots of this Air India flight managed to land their B787 Dreamliner aircraft with ease into London Heathrow yesterday afternoon in its first attempt even as Storm Eunice left hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled or diverted.." The video is now viral on the microblogging site with over 229k views and over seventeen thousand likes. A Twitter user, who seems to have knowledge of aviation explained the landing. "Normal landing? First, both landing gears don't touch once. Aeroplane swaying, nose landing gear touches down then bumps up..it requires skill to operate all the controls at the correct time in totally adverse condition."

While another user, who seems to prioritise safety over all things, wrote, "Safety should not be viewed or criticised with the prism of nationalism. Those who delayed went around or diverted did it in the interest of the safety of passengers. Bravo to all!."