'Smooth Criminal': Man Approaches Shopkeeper For Donations, Watch What Happens Next

A video has gone viral on social media which has left netizens in splits. The clip has been posted on Instagram by a page named ghantaa. The video shows a person approaching a shopkeeper for donations. As the shopkeeper does not give him anything, the thief did not stop here and stole his footwear.

In the video, a person is seen going to a shop and it appeared that he requested the shopkeeper to donate him some money. However, the owner does not give any donation to the man. The person did not wish to leave the shop empty-handed and is seen speaking to the shopkeeper. In the meantime, he steals the footwear that has been kept outside the shop. Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 47,000 likes and several reactions. The clip has grabbed the attention of social media users who could not stop themselves from reacting to it. One user commented, "Feb ka sabse bada scam." Another user wrote, "Chappal chor heist ultra pro max." Another user commented, "Smooth Criminal." Check out some netizens reactions:

Burglar In New Mexico Pays $200 To House Owner for broken window

Earlier this month, a burglar in New Mexico apologized to the homeowners and gave them $200 (₹ 14,986.50) for the window he broke when he came into the house. After the owners of the house came to their residence in Vereda Serena, they were stunned to find a burglar in their backroom, Albuquerque Journal reported. The man had slept in the home, taken bath, ate food and drank beer before the owners returned to their home in Vereda Serena.

After the owners arrived at the residence, the burglar had a duffel bag and an AR-15 scoped rifle, however, he did not threaten them. The burglar left the house with the bag and gun and kept $200 on a chair in the living room. Furthermore, he told the homeowners that the money was "reimbursement" for the window he had broken while he tried to enter the house, Albuquerque Journal cited Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office report. The man who sneaked into the house was in his 20s and had a height of 6 feet.

Image: Instagram/@Ghantaa