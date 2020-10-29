Smriti Irani Shares Hilarious Post After COVID Analysis, Netizens Say 'you'll Bounce Back'

Just after Union mInister Smriti Irani announced testing positive for COVID-19, she took to Instagram and shared a hilarious quote about the body ‘deciding’ to be sick. On October 28, Irani posted a quote that reads, “I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you vegetables lask week. How dare you?” along with a caption in which the lawmaker informs that she contracted the novel coronavirus just when she “started having veggies”. However, the Union Minister goes on to say that she has COVID-19 and “will fight back”. Check out the post:

Smriti Irani on Wednesday announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for the highly-infectious disease. Saying that it was ‘rare’ for her to look for words while making an announcement, the Union Minister said she decided to make it simple and urged the people who came in contact with her to also get tested for COVID-19. However, she did not reveal details about her infection being asymptomatic or if she will be discharging her duties while in quarantine.

Read - Bihar Polls: Smriti Irani Targets Lalu Yadav; Says 'Biharis Don't Pray For Fodder Scam'

Read - Congress A Sinking Ship, Uses Farmers For Its Benefit: Irani

Netizens laud Irani’s sense of humour, wish speedy recovery

Despite having contracted the disease, hundreds of internet users united to laud Irani’s sense of humour and uplifting spirit. Many wished a speedy recovery to the “beloved minister”. Known for her social media presence, Irani has managed to entertain her 957k followers with constant quotes, pictures, videos that are lighthearted and inspiring.

Under the latest post, one Instagram user wrote, “I am sorry to have laughed at this. Your sense of humour and spirit is much stronger than what COVID can do to you. I am sure and wish you get well soon. Take good care.” Another said, “You’ll bounce back in no time ma’am! Wishing you quick quick recovery.” One of the netizens even said, “Speedy and complete recovery...lots of love and prayer.”

Meanwhile, on October 25, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had also informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he will continue to work in isolation since he was asymptomatic as his condition was stable and he was "feeling very much alright." On October 24, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for the Coronavirus. The BJP stalwart had been leading the party's campaigning in poll-bound Bihar after he was selected as the election in-charge for the state.

Read - Union Min Smriti Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Those In Contact To Get Tested

Read - Smriti Irani Enters Electoral Battleground In Bihar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.