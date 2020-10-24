Bihar Polls: Smriti Irani Targets Lalu Yadav; Says 'Biharis Don't Pray For Fodder Scam'

Taking a jibe at jailed ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday, said Biharis don't pray for opportunities to earn money via 'fodder scams', while addressing a rally at Patna. Slamming Congress-RJD, she said when Goddess Laxmi arrived at Biharis' home, she came sitting on a 'lotus' - the BJP's symbol. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Tejashwi Yadav declares in Bihar poll rally: 'Lalu ji riha honge aur Nitish ji vida honge'

Irani: 'Goddess Laxmi arrives home on lotus'

"When Bihar's self-respecting people pray to Goddess Laxmi, they pray 'give me the strength to sustain my family with dignity'. Bihar's self-respecting people don't pray to God seeking an opportunity to earn money in fodder scam. And when Laxmi comes home, she neither comes by holding 'Haath' of Congress nor brings 'Lalten', she comes seated on a 'Kamal'," said Irani.

#WATCH Patna: Union Min Smriti Irani says "Bihar's self-respecting people don't pray to God for chance to get money in fodder scam. While praying to goddess Laxmi, they find that she neither comes by holding 'haath' of Congress nor brings 'Lalten'. She comes by sitting on 'Kamal' pic.twitter.com/QNujupqM0j — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

Lalu Yadav gets bail from High Court right before Bihar elections but will remain in jail

Tejashwi: 'Laluji free on Nov 9'

At a joint-rally with Rahul Gandhi on Friday, Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav said that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is in jail due to conviction in Fodder scam cases, will get bail on November 9 - on Tejashwi's birthday. He said the next day, November 10 is Nitish's bidai (Farewell) - the day of poll results. Tejashwi has promised 10 lakh jobs if elected to power, allying with Congress and Left parties - CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML).

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports - hinting at his release from jail in November, maybe prior to Bihar poll results.

Bihar Elections 2020: Kanhaiya Kumar says 'fight to save democracy' at Begusarai rally

Bihar seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

Bihar elections 2020: JDU releases manifesto - 7 promises (II); assures jobs, water, roads