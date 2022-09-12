Snake In Woman's Ears! Video Of Bizarre Incident Goes Viral; WATCH

The internet consists of a plethora of terrifying videos. Video of snakes or other dangerous creatures often spooks people, and similar reactions have been witnessed for a incident that is going viral on social media. One could see a yellow-coloured snake being trapped in a woman's ear in such a way that she needed medical intervention.

The viral video opens up to show a medical expert using an instrument to try to remove the snake from the patient's ear. As the expert touched the tool, the reptiled further opened its mouth. He then used an earbud and a syringe too, but not much of a impact was seen on the snake. Despite numerous attempts, there was no sign of the snake coming out of the woman's ear till the end of the video, and netizens might be curious to know what happened eventually.

It is not clear when and where the video has been shot. The video was shared on Facebook by a user Chandan Singh, who used the caption, "The snake has gone in the ear".

'Pull the damn thing out', netizens' reactions to snake in women's ear

The video has left people on the internet terrified. The video has garnered around 87K views and about 100 likes. Many users were shocked by the clip and posted several comments. Many were curious to know what happened in the end and asked them to post the full video. Some also wondered how did the snake land in her ear. One even went on to call it a fake video, writing, "100% false, posted on just for views."