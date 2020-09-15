These Social Distancing Circles At A Bengal Railway Station Are Hilarious; Check Out Why

To ensure that people maintain social distancing, authorities are drawing circles to demarcate places where people should stand to maintain safe distances in public places like shops, bus stops, and railway stations. A railway station in West Bengal has drawn social distancing circles at odd places, some of which don’t even offer a person space to stand. The circles have been drawn at the most bizarre spaces, the pictures of which have triggered a laughter riot on social media.

The bizarre 'new normal'

While some circles were drawn under the staircase, others were drawn around the pole or on the steps. A person got himself clicked while standing on the circles. In one picture, he can be seen sitting under a staircase. However, another picture shows him standing right next to the pole. The hilarious images have caught the attention of netizens, some of who have even called it a game of 'hide and seek'.

So these guys made circles in some station in West Bengal at awkward places to maintain Social distancing 😂 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3tTw8JuOVe — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020

Looks like kids playing hide n seek at railway station 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LwJBXZthyU — Rohit Upadhyaya 🇮🇳 (@RohitUp05548843) September 14, 2020

The absurdity of the "new normal." If you're not laughing, you're crying. https://t.co/q5g5YS9h33 — RightOnRed (@RedIsRight4) September 13, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@MiishNottyAna)

