Social Distancing Matches Video Explains The Importance Of Staying At Home In The Best Way

A video has lately been doing the rounds on social media that aims at telling people what social distancing could do for the community to tackle the Coronavirus crisis. The video uses the metaphor of match sticks to showcase the importance of not going to any social gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The video was reportedly created by Spanish graphic designer Juan Delcan.

Most governments around the world have been urging citizens of their country to stay at home to curb the contagious nature of COVID-19. Even in such a situation, there have been people who do not follow the “self-distancing" measure. Spanish graphic designer Juan Delcan recently created an interesting video to shed some light on why everybody must stay home and avoid meeting people. In the social distancing video, matchsticks can be seen lined up to a distance. The first matchstick is lit and due to the wild nature of fire and due to the chemical combination and close proximity of the matchsticks, the fire spreads through the line at a high speed. However, one of the matchsticks moves away from the line on its own and successfully stops the fire from spreading further. This video has been impactful so far as a wide range of people can be seen understanding the importance of self-isolation through it. Have a look at one of the most impactful viral videos here.

Guidelines to curb the Coronavirus

A number of guidelines have been laid down by the World Health Organisation to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The video tells people to wash hands frequently and to cough or sneeze into the elbows, amongst others. Have a look at the informative video put up on their Instagram handle here.

