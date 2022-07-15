Nature offers an endless dose of positivity, beauty, and calmness and a major portion of it remains untapped by humans. Nature often exhibits its beauty and even something as frightening as a thunderstorm could be a delightful sight for some. One such sight was a video, currently doing rounds on the internet, depicting a stunning rainbow along Niagara Falls.

The viral video opens up to show a spectacular sight of the waterfall and a rainbow that extends from one side to its opposite end amid the sight of the froth of the water and the misty setting.

The video was shared on Instagram on June 18 with the caption, "A rare sight. A full rainbow on the falls. A beautiful sight." No wonder this absolutely beautiful sight has been running viral.

Netizens say, 'This is just amazing'

The sight has mesmerised many on the internet. The video amassed 30.4 million views accompanied by several likes and comments, one of them coming from actor Kashmera Shah. Many netizens also express their views: "What an incredible vista. Beautifully captured!", a user wrote. Another netizen expressed, "This is just amazing that rainbow and this song goes so well". "Treat to the eyes" was the comment by another Instagram user."From the US side.. on a sunny day .. one would see soo mny rainbows together.. on the mist .. it surely is a rare site!" read the comment by a netizen.

Earlier, a video of picturesque Jog Falls surfaced on the internet. The video has been shared by Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, who credited it to a user named Raghu. "This is not Niagara Falls... This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India," read the caption. The video had earned over 1.8 million views.