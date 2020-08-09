Australia: Stolen Handbag Found After 16 Years By Cops In New South Wales

A handbag has been handed over to police after more than 16 years it was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident took place in Moree in the northern part of New South Wales. According to reports, the handbag was found at the back of the Assef's car park by some building workers in the area.

The 'stolen bag'

On August 5, the handbag was handed to Moree police. It was after linking up the identifying features, police came to the conclusion that it is the same handbag which was reported to be missing on July 5,2004. Reports suggest that back then the handbag was stolen from the back of the owner's car. The car was parked near the Heber and Auburn Street intersection. However, a few days later, few things from the bag were found near the Moree Railway Station.

According to the reports, the handbag has been located with most of its contents, even after 16 years. The handbag is in a decent condition although it has been weathered. Reportedly, Martin Burke who is the Moree Police officer-in-charge Inspector said that this is why it is very important for people to report lost or stolen items as there is a great opportunity to link it up with if they are found later or even much later. He added that things can be easily tracked down if they are reported.Reports suggest that the Moree Police have not been able to locate the owner of the bag. However, they are trying to get in touch with the owner.

