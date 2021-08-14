Strangers Send Loads Of Gifts To Little Boy After Mother Posts Emotional Note On Reddit

Mothers are known for their kindness and generosity. A mother will go all the way, take any risk so as to bring a smile to her child's face. In a heartwarming incident, a US-based mother, whose son is about to celebrate his 5th birthday on August 16, uploaded a picture of a self-made toy with the caption: "My son wanted a stuffed manta ray for his 5th birthday but I didn’t have money to buy one, so instead I converted his old baby blanket into one! (Handsewn)" has garnered not only the attention of the netizens but beyond that. According to an article published by Vatenictoys, the woman who had uploaded the picture with an emotional note was a single mother who lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like every other child, her little boy had also demanded a toy called a stuffed manta ray.

Mother overwhelmed by strangers response

However, she couldn't afford to purchase a new toy and decided to gift a handmade manta ray to her little boy's birthday. She got crafty and converted the boy’s old blanket and an old pillowcase to stitch an adorable toy for her son. However, the creative placement of two buttons which seems the eyes of the manta ray, has attracted thousands of social media users. Meanwhile, several good samaritans or strangers came forward and showered with numerous gifts to her son. "Birthday Santas. Reddit decided to make my son’s birthday the best one ever. You are all amazing," wrote the mother of the toddler. Touched and moved by the overwhelming love and support by the social media users, the mother wrote, "I honestly thought I’d get roasted! Now I’m thinking I better set up shop!"

“He spent like an hour naming each one and now he sleeps with every single one of them! There’s barely any bed left!”

According to the report, a social media user also donated a sewing machine to the woman. As the post went viral, netizens wrote, "ok i thought "hey, this is cute" until i saw the underside. It's actually quite brilliant. i love it." "OP you should definitely make more if you have more fabric lying around! These are very cute and with your skills, I think it’s a great way to make some extra money!" read the comment of another social media user.

