Stunning 45-ft Tall Ice Volcano Mystically Appears In Kazakhstan From Underground Springs

Among one of the most notable tourist attractions across the globe created by nature, a unique structure forming an “ice volcano” has mystically appeared in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan. It has not only appeared magically but looks like a normal volcano except it is a giant pile of snow, making it the centre of tourist attraction from the world. Hundreds of people have already flocked the natural wonder and shared hundreds of posts on different social media platforms, either posing alongside the ‘ice volcano’ or sharing time-lapse videos of the structure. The 45-feet tall structure is reportedly four-hour drive away from the Kazakh capital city, Nur-Sultan.

Despite the thick blanket of snow in the region and the harsh weather conditions, people were still enticed by the natural wonder. The frozen structure is basically formed from an underground spring that spouted water but freezing it when once released. However, it is not the first time that an ‘ice volcano’ was spotted in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan. Previously, smaller frozen structures had budded but the 45-feet tall is the first one to continuously spout water from its top opening that resembles a normal lava-filled volcano.

Kazakhstan, Almaty region. An ice "volcano" appears in frosty and snowy times at the site of an underground source. Artesian water gushes like a fountain, but freezes in the form of an ice column. pic.twitter.com/X9YDP56Klc — Aqnıet (@aqn_shal) February 8, 2021

In February 2020, a similar structure was spotted near Lake Michigan, the United States by Ernie Ostuno at Oval Beach in Saugatuck. As per reports, waves running beneath the ice forced to spray out of the cone, giving it a similar resemblance to the Kazakh tower. Meteorologist Cort Spholten of the National Weather Service at the time had said, “We were cold enough to form ice on the shore of Lake Michigan, and water had broken the surface of that ice...The waves ... were strong enough so the water channels through, it squeezes water upwards and tosses the floating ice up.”

How are the ice volcanoes formed?

Ice volcanoes are usually formed at the edge of the ice shelf, wherein the high surf movement contributes to its formation. However, for that to happen, the conditions in the area must be all met for an ice volcano to be formed including low temperature with at least three feet high of surf in the area and surroundings being covered in ice. Now, the hot water running underground, when clashes with the colder outdoors when it is below the freezing point, the water that bubbles to the surface from the spring opening instantly freezes. This, taking place in repetitive cycles keeps layering up and create the giant structure.

