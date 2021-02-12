Last Updated:

'Suicide King' To 'American Dream': Game Designer Rolls Out Freaky Chess Variants

A recent Twitter thread about the freaky chess variants has left the internet flabbergasted. The thread was shared on Twitter by Elizabeth Sampat.

Suicide King to American dream: Game designer rolls out freaky Chess variants

A recent Twitter thread about the freaky chess variants has left the internet flabbergasted. The thread was shared on Twitter by Elizabeth Sampat, creative director for a mobile game company and featured variants such as that with a suicide king or lifting Chess. "Chess variants I made up because I can’t sleep: a thread," Sampat wrote before unleashing her creative ideas online.

The first variant ‘hoppy chess’ was a chess version which featured knight moving like pawns. Another version included one wherein the player controls opponent kind rather than their own.  Another mind-blowing version included one wherein the player is obligated to stuff his or her mouth with the opponent piece which they takedown.

'Calling for engineers'

Her creative chess versions have created quite a stir since shared online yesterday, February 11. In a subsequent tweet, Sampat also called in for engineers to turn her midnight creations into truth. "Enough people are telling me to make some of these available digitally so if you’re an engineer who wants to help me make a really silly side project, feel free to slide into my DMs (my mentions are worthless rn)," she wrote.

Meanwhile, netizens also joined the fun posting their own ideas and suggestions. "If the piece was chosen at random, that would really spice it up. You have 15 remaining pieces to choose from, so get an RNG going, and Bob's your uncle," wrote a user. "Predictable and boring in its current iteration, but promising with refinements. Everyone would declare queen as king ASAP, switch to Rook after that, then switch back to Queen," aded another. 

