Little Nightmares 2 Chess Puzzle: How To Solve The Chess Puzzle?

Little Nightmares 2 has opened up to an overwhelming response from the gaming community with more and more gamers flocking to the Steam Store to download the horror puzzle-platformer the moment it went live on the service. The video game is also available on gaming consoles and it promises an engaging horror experience to the fans of the series. It comes with a captivating plot and features a number of intriguing characters that you encounter throughout the gameplay.

As you progress through the game, you will also be tasked with solving various puzzles that might seem highly complicated. One of the most difficult puzzles is the Creepy Chess Puzzle that you will encounter in Chapter 2 of the game. So, let us quickly give you the best chess puzzle solution in our Little Nightmares 2 walkthrough.

How to solve the chess puzzle?

To solve the chess puzzle, you will need to place the missing tops in the right order. Fortunately, you will find the solution in the room itself. The first thing you need to do is interact with the map that is hung in the room. Grab the map at the bottom and it should come out. This will reveal the chess puzzle solution and give you the position for all the pieces.

Now, you need to go to the chessboard and place the Queen top on the top left of the board. The Castle top will go on the bottom left. Next, you need to get on top of the board and get the King top. This piece has to be placed in the centre. After setting up the pieces, you will notice that a small lamp hanging towards the right side of the chessboard will lit up. Now go and grab the lamp and you will find a new door open up. This room will have a special key that is required to advance to the next stage. Just pick up the key and unlock the door for all the collectibles.

Little Nightmares 2 is now available across various platforms which include Windows PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There will also be Xbox Series X / Series S and PlayStation 5 versions that are currently under development.

Image credits: Bandai Namco Entertainment