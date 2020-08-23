Surprise Baby Gorilla Birth Delights Bristol Zoo, Netizens Send Blessings To Mom Kala

In a heartwarming surprise, Bristol zoo welcomed a really special guest earlier this week. Zookeepers were delighted to find a baby gorilla nestling in its mother's arms on August 19. As per reports, the baby was born sometime between zookeepers leaving on Tuesday evening and re-opening the zoo the next day. Both the mother and baby are doing fine.

'Very Exciting Baby News'

As per tweets from the Bristol zoo, Kala is a nine-year-old western lowland gorilla and was devasted last September when she lost her first baby only a week after the birth. Thus, the news that her newborn is doing well and seems healthy has cheered many

Lynsey Bugg, Curator of Mammals at Bristol Zoo, said, “We are all thrilled. There is something very special about seeing a new-born baby gorilla, they are such an iconic and charismatic species.” Lynsey added that Kala is being a very attentive mother and seems to be taking very good care of her baby. It is still very early but Lynsey has stated that she and the other zoo staff are cautiously optimistic.

Kala’s newborn has joined a group of six gorillas at the Bristol zoo that is part of a breeding programme. Take look at Kala and her adorable newborn here:

🦍🚨 VERY EXCITING BABY NEWS!! 🚨🦍



A baby gorilla has been born to mum Kala here at the Zoo & we’re SO happy to share with you a first glimpse of mum & her newborn!



The tiny western lowland gorilla arrived in the early hours of this morning. Read more: https://t.co/wMA9S2FpCn pic.twitter.com/t0xbxpaquT — BristolZoogdns (@BristolZooGdns) August 19, 2020

Thank you all for your kind words about Kala and her perfect new arrival - mum and baby are doing very well and yesterday they ventured out onto the island for the first time. 😍



Watch for cuteness overload! 👇 pic.twitter.com/UJ8Uu5QuTJ — BristolZoogdns (@BristolZooGdns) August 21, 2020

The gender of the baby is not yet known and it will likely be a few more weeks before zookeepers are able to determine if it’s a boy or girl. The comments section of Bristol Zoo was flooded by Netizens who could not be happier for Kala and her little miracle. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Glad Kala and her baby are both doing well. It was really nice to see she took her baby outside on the island for the first time. Interested to see if it is a little girl or boy baby gorilla 🦍❤️ — Debbie (@Debbie95684198) August 21, 2020

Congratulations such beautiful pictures and a very caring mum. — Scarfie 😷😷😷 #Stay2mApart🙏 (@Scarfie1) August 22, 2020

They are so beautiful,shes so gentle with the little one.Congrats to all.Well done Kala.💗💗 — Dawn Edwards (@Teddyed26) August 22, 2020

Brilliant! Congratulations to the excellent @BristolZooGdns team from all of us here at @DublinZoo! And well done, Kala! — Christoph Schwitzer (@C_Schwitzer) August 20, 2020

Awww how she’s rubbing her baby’s back ❤️ very exciting news!! — Emily (@emilyandthem) August 19, 2020

