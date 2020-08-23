Last Updated:

Surprise Baby Gorilla Birth Delights Bristol Zoo, Netizens Send Blessings To Mom Kala

Kala’s newborn has joined a group of six gorillas at the Bristol zoo that is part of a breeding programme. Take look at Kala and her adorable newborn here:

Bristol Zoo welcomes newest addition, a western lowland baby gorilla

In a heartwarming surprise, Bristol zoo welcomed a really special guest earlier this week. Zookeepers were delighted to find a baby gorilla nestling in its mother's arms on August 19. As per reports, the baby was born sometime between zookeepers leaving on Tuesday evening and re-opening the zoo the next day. Both the mother and baby are doing fine.

'Very Exciting Baby News'

As per tweets from the Bristol zoo, Kala is a nine-year-old western lowland gorilla and was devasted last September when she lost her first baby only a week after the birth. Thus, the news that her newborn is doing well and seems healthy has cheered many

Lynsey Bugg, Curator of Mammals at Bristol Zoo, said, “We are all thrilled. There is something very special about seeing a new-born baby gorilla, they are such an iconic and charismatic species.” Lynsey added that Kala is being a very attentive mother and seems to be taking very good care of her baby. It is still very early but Lynsey has stated that she and the other zoo staff are cautiously optimistic.

The gender of the baby is not yet known and it will likely be a few more weeks before zookeepers are able to determine if it’s a boy or girl. The comments section of Bristol Zoo was flooded by Netizens who could not be happier for Kala and her little miracle. Take a look at some of the comments here:

