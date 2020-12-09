Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Mourned 'globally', Makes It To Google's 2020 Search List

Looking back at the moments that captured India’s attention in 2020, Google announced the 'Year in Search' results today. From the global pandemic to the history-making US elections, the Year in Search continues to recapitulate the top search trends, offering a unique perspective to the questions internet users have asked on Google Search

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not only mourned in India but it became a global campaign. A highlight of the movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has seen widespread support across the world. Netizens from numerous countries posted intensely and participated in numerous initiatives, seeking to know the truth of the actor’s death.

And over six months after the unfortunate event, the movement abroad is still going strong. Sushant Singh Rajput, who had featured in numerous successful films since 2013, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

As Google released its year-end search list on Wednesday, Sushant's death was among the top 10 losses searched by people globally.

In January this year, US basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans around the world. On July 8, 2020, American actress and singer Naya Rivera was declared missing after she failed to return from a boating excursion on Lake Piru. And later in August, Chadwick Boseman, an actor well-known for his role as T'Challa in Black Panther, died in his home after a battle with colon cancer.

See full list here —

Loss

Kobe Bryant Naya Rivera Chadwick Boseman Sushant Singh Rajput George Floyd 三浦春馬 Caroline Flack Diego Maradona Sean Connery Eddie Van Halen

