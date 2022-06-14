The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. With the proliferation of social media, people around the world can see these feats of the Guinness World Records holders.

Recently, the Instagram handle of the records platform shared a video of Sweden-based Olympic skier Jesper Tjäder, who has set a world record for the ‘longest rail grind ski’.

The video opens up to show Jesper Tjäder skiing on a 506-foot and 10.3-inch rail grind. “Longest rail grind ski - 154.49 metres by Jesper Tjäder (Sweden),” reads the caption of the video posted on YouTube. As per the Guinness World Records blog, Jesper Tjäder is a Swedish freestyle skier who competed for Sweden thrice in Winter Olympics - 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Netizens say, 'that is truly awsome'

The video has garnered around 18.2K views and several likes and comments have been posted by netizens below. Some of the views on this record-breaking skiing were: "That looks amazing". A second user expressed, "I want to congratulate him". The third user exclaimed, "That is truly awesome".

Earlier, Jesper Tjäder competed in slopestyle at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships 2013, and he represented Sweden in slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi where he finished 24th. His next major feat was winning the overall slopestyle cup and coming at third place overall at the 2013–14 FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup. He then competed at the Winter Olympics in 2018 in PyeongChang, where he was placed at 23rd position in the slopestyle competition. One of the highlights of his career has been bagging the bronze medal in the slopestyle competition at the Winter Olympics in 2022 in Beijing.