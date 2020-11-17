Swiggy Mocks Trump With 'veg Biryani' Jibe After He Falsely Claims Victory Again

US President Donald Trump is being heavily trolled for refusing to concede defeat to Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Indian food delivery app Swiggy, which took to Twitter to mock the 45th US President as he once again falsely claimed that "he won" the election.

Swiggy retweeted the post and jokingly wrote, "AND VEG BIRYANI IS INDIA'S NATIONAL FOOD!" - an Indian dish known as 'pulao', which erroneously referred to as veg biryani by some people.

AND VEG BIRYANI IS INDIA'S NATIONAL FOOD! https://t.co/mMlo3HKdEQ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 16, 2020

Donald Trump tweeted this morning that "he won" the election, which was immediately flagged by the micro-blogging platform as false information. Twitter has marked the tweet and has attached a link to it, which takes users to a different timeline full of news reports projecting Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential poll. This was not the first time Twitter marked one of Donald Trump's tweets for sharing false or inaccurate information regarding the election. Ever since the final voting day has ended, several of Trump's tweets have been flagged by the American social media company.

US election 2020

US media outlets on November 7 projected Joe Biden as President-elect after he managed to secure a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. The former vice-president was just short of six electoral votes before he took the lead in Pennsylvania, which offers 20 seats to the candidate with more popular votes. With Pennsylvania, Biden surpassed the magic 270-mark needed to win the US Presidential election.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat and has filed lawsuits in several states accusing poll officials of "illegally" counting late-arriving ballots. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have alleged that some states counted ballots that arrived after 8 pm on the final voting day. However, experts argue that the counting may not be illegal because of an earlier court order that stated officials can continue counting ballots with a stamped date of November 3 for three additional days after the final voting day.

