Hillary Clinton's Daughter Takes A Sly Dig At Trump Supporters Amid Unrest In US

American author and the only child of former US President Bill Clinton and former Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter on November 16 to post an indirect dig on incumbent Donald Trump's supporters. While informing that 45th US President’s supporters were outside her mother’s home, demanding Hillary’s arrest, Chelsea said that she hoped they were wearing masks and that someday they “get over 2016”.

As opposed to the general perception of the chaos ending in the United States after four days of tiresome vote counting, Trump and his allies have unleashed a new wave of unrest by promoting unproven claims of election being ‘rigged’ because Democrat Joe Biden is declared as the president-elect. Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ or MAGA supporters have flooded streets, reportedly mostly citing misinformation as ‘evidence’ that election was ‘stolen, and subsequently assembled outside the Clinton house.

There are Trump supporters outside my parents’ house shouting through megaphones “Lock Her Up,” and I just keep thinking, I hope they’re wearing masks and some day get over 2016. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 15, 2020

Trump lambasts media for 'assuming' Biden winner

Evidently irked with the outcome of US Election 2020, incumbent Donald Trump claimed he “won” the race to White House on November 16, a day after acknowledging president-elect Joe Biden’s victory earlier. Lambasting the media for ‘assuming’ that Biden will descend to the US Presidency, Trump said that his side is not even being shown. While Twitter labelled all posts by 45th US President as “disputed”, Trump said that the presidential elections “attacked like never before”.

From poll watchers being “thrown out” to ballots being altered, Trump unleashed the similar unproven claims about the votes being counted to sow doubt among his supporters. Ending the rant by saying that the “world is watching”, several days after major US media outlets called Biden as the winner, Trump continues to go on with his refusal to concede, stalling the transition process and questioning the long-standing democratic process.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Trump’s Twitter spree on November 16 came after he acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory for the first time on November 15 even though he continued with a disputed claim about the “rigged” elections. While Trump has not yet conceded in the race to White House, he is being criticised for stalling the transition process that is essential before Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in on January 20, 2021.

