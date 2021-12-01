Tablet Or Landline? Photo Of Unusual Device Trends Online; Makes People Feel Nostalgic

There was a time when landline phones were a common thing to be found in almost every household around the globe. However, cell phones and tablets replaced wired devices, and communication between people was only a touch away. Recently, one Twitter user came across a device that has been making netizens feel nostalgic - a hybrid of both, old and new versions of phones.

Niki Tonsky, who hails from Berlin, Germany, recently took to his Twitter handle and posted a photo of a gadget that looks like a tablet, which comes with a telephone receiver on the side. The hybrid device also has a display screen similar to cell phones these days, showing all the latest apps including WhatsApp, WeChat among others. It even has features like a camera, voice recorder, and a web browser.

Viral News: Netizens feel nostalgic seeing the unusual device

As soon as the picture made its way to the micro-blogging site, netizens could not resist reposting it and sharing their thoughts and opinions about it. The unusual device has naturally intrigued people and garnered more than one million likes already on the site.

As the tweet took over the micro-blogging site, people felt nostalgic as they have used various kinds of telephonic devices throughout the years - from pagers to Blackberry. Many Twitter users were seen taking a trip down memory lane. Check out their amusing reactions below.

The phone is KT5(3C), and it’s actually a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot. Even crazier than I imagined! pic.twitter.com/3tJzdGiWiQ — Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

Wow 🤣 from foldable phones to this https://t.co/kquTOemWlM — Confused & Atypic 🤍 (@confused_atypic) November 30, 2021

I hate only having a mobile phone bc people expect you to be accessible all the time. But a single 'home' phone with a decent interface for messages, family/home organising (calendars, shopping lists, chores, etc)???



I actually might be sold — garter girl 🍒 (@xmariecole) November 30, 2021

Really? I'm trying to picture the family photo holding the phone pic.twitter.com/hvEhjVjirA — Choupisson Pechu (@ChoupissonP) November 30, 2021

When I use to begrudgingly go tech conferences I always had a backpack and had a wire going from my pocket to my backpack. So when a conversation got insufferably douchey I’d say “oh sorry I have to take this” and pull this out of my backpack pic.twitter.com/6ZgnkN5dUP — Cullen (@cullend) November 30, 2021

Image: Twitter/@confused_atypic