Taiwan Man Recovers IPhone Dropped In Lake A Year Ago; It Still Works

In a strange incident, a man from Taiwan retrieved his iPhone 11 that he had dropped into one of Taiwan’s lakes one year ago. The lake has now dried up due to the drought which is ongoing in the region. Mr. Chen took to his Facebook handle and shared images of the iPhone along with his images in the waterbody. The post has now gone viral with netizens all over the social media platform sharing the images.

Man recovers iPhone after one year

Sharing an image from the day he lost his iPhone, Mr. Chen wrote that a year ago, he was playing in the sun moon lake when his phone sank. He wrote that his mood changed immediately and he did not want to play anymore. He said, “My friend said: Don’t worry, I’ll see you again in a year. I was chatting with my wife in the last few weeks. Will my phone just surface like this? Until I received a message from the line a few days ago, I really found it”.

One year later, due to the water level receding too much, the industry told Mr.Chen to find the mobile phone that sank into Sun Moon Lake that year. He wrote, "I was surprised and delighted at the time. The waterproof protective cover is really great". He also shared images of the phone. The case was caked in mud but the smartphone still worked. Let’s have a look at the images. Towards the end, he wrote, "Falling into the water in March 2020 See the light again in March 2021".

Stunned by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. Making a hilarious remark, one Facebook user wrote, "Mine dropped in the lagoon fishing harbor can you pick it up...". To this, a person replied, "waiting for the phone to be picked up in Lagoon Harbor!". Another person wrote, "It's supposed to be waterproof bag quality, okay? I'm more interested in the waterproof bag".

(Image Credits: Facebook/ChenYJ)