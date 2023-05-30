Taiwanese Restaurant Unveils Unique Ramen Dish Featuring Steamed Giant Isopod

A restaurant in Taipei has sparked intrigue and fascination among food enthusiasts with its latest addition to the menu—a bowl of ramen featuring a steamed 14-legged isopod. Ramen Boy, a renowned eatery, has introduced the "Giant Isopod with Creamy Chicken Broth Ramen", which has garnered significant attention for its unconventional ingredients and distinctive flavors, as per a report from South China Morning Post.

Describing the isopod as a "dream ingredient", Ramen Boy's newest creation showcases the colossal Bathynomus giganteus, a species resembling a creature from an alien movie. The chefs meticulously steam the isopod within its own shell after removing the stomach viscera. The dish capitalises on the isopod's unique taste, with the white meat reminiscent of lobster and crab, while the yellow glands offer an unexpectedly sweet flavor.

What inspired owner of the Ramen Boy?

The owner of Ramen Boy was inspired during a trip to Japan, where he encountered these intriguing isopods in aquariums. Initially finding them "adorable", he conceived the idea of incorporating them into an exclusive ramen dish, envisioning their potential to captivate adventurous diners. The "Giant Isopod with Creamy Chicken Broth Ramen" is prepared with a chicken soup base and accompanied by squid and bonito flakes, creating a complex and rich flavor profile. However, the appearance of the isopod alone is likely to deter some diners, making it a dish reserved for the more adventurous culinary enthusiasts.

How much does the unique dish cost?

While the dish promises an extraordinary gastronomic adventure, its exclusivity and price present additional challenges. Each serving of the unique ramen creation costs $48, and due to the limited supply of isopods, it is exclusively available to loyal patrons of Ramen Boy. The Bathynomus giganteus is a carnivorous species found in depths of 7,000 meters, surviving on the remains of other marine creatures and slow-moving organisms. Starting as parasites, these isopods gradually transform into sea scavengers that feed on carcasses, such as sea cucumbers, sponges, and nematodes.

Ramen Boy's introduction of the "Giant Isopod with Creamy Chicken Broth Ramen" has generated curiosity and divided opinions among food enthusiasts. While the dish may not appeal to everyone due to its appearance and price, it offers a unique opportunity for daring diners to explore unconventional flavors and experience an extraordinary culinary adventure.