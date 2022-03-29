Tamil Nadu Man Buys Rs 2.6 Lakh Bike With Rs 1 Coins He Collected Over 2 Years; Watch

Every penny counts! The adage was proved when a video of a man went viral on YouTube. Boopathi, a YouTuber from Tamil Nadu’s Salem, brought his dream bike by accumulating loose change. He bought a brand new Bajaj Dominar 400 worth Rs 2.6 lakh by paying the whole amount in one rupee coins. The visuals of the man with the bike and coins stacked on the floor of the showroom were shared by ANI on its official Twitter handle.

Tamil Nadu | A youth in Salem paid Rs 2.6 lakh to buy a bike with Re 1 coins he collected in three years. pic.twitter.com/ayLgBa23Ja — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

It is believed that this man from Tamil Nadu's Salem collected the amount for over three years and it took the showroom staff close to 10 hours to count the whole amount as per the YouTube video of Boopathi. He documented his purchase on his YouTube channel Sunday and within a day, the video amassed more than 22,000 views. In the video, Boopathi can be seen bringing in multiple sacks of one rupee coins to the showroom floor before getting his gleaming green-colored bike. The man was seen being interviewed by media persons in the YouTube video.

Meanwhile, the images of coins piled upon the showroom floor went viral across social media. While many users were entertained by the intriguing incident, some were quite impressed with Boopathi’s determination and patience. The man has proved the saying 'many a little makes a mickle.'

Netizens react

After the video went viral on YouTube, there were a few images that rolled up on Twitter as well. People on Twitter were amused by seeing the determination of the man while few were seen as sarcastic about the fact.

"Iss bande ki wajah se poore India me customers ko change ke badle eclairs di ja rahi thi (It's due to this person that people across India were being offered eclairs instead of change", a user quipped. A secong user commented, "And here in my state.. no one accepting 1₹, 2₹ denomination coin after notebandi....They just give you chocolate or anything else...Even police and local administration know this...but they don't take any action.... (sic)".

A third user quipped, "Bike to kharid liya, ab petrol bharwane k liye 1week lagega (You have bought the bike. Now, it'll take a week to fill petrol)".

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)