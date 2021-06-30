Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu's Silver Needle White Tea Sold For Rs16,400 Per Kg At International Tea Auction

White tea power cultivated in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor was recently put for sale at an international tea auction, where it fetched a price of Rs.16, 400/kg.

Tamil Nadu

Representative Image: Teavivire/Twitter


White tea power cultivated in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor was recently put for sale at an international tea auction, where it fetched an unbelievable price of Rs.16, 400 for a kilogram. The factory produced silver needle white tea powder was put up for sale along with other tea leaves and powders for the bidding organized by the Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) as a part of its celebration of International Tea Day. Coonoor, located in the Nilgiri ranges, is famous for the variety of tea it produces including Nilgiri tea, black tea, orthodox tea inter alia. 

Coonoor Tea plantations: Image: Deepanjan_S/Twitter

The silver needle white tea powered was produced by Avataa tea from the Billimalai Tea Estate. At the auction, the tea leaves were sold at a whopping price of 16,400. It is worth noting that the special tea powder has set the record for being sold at the highest price in the whole of South India.

Why is the tea priced so high?

The long process that it takes to produce the tea is the main reason behind its speciality and high price. The white tea leaves are plucked by before sunrise with occupied snow. Only 5 kg of leaf tip green tea can be procured from a cultivation tea of ​​about 10 acres. The leaves are then continuously processed at a certain temperature to produce a kg of white tea called the Silver Needle. At the event, 4 kg silver needle white tea had gone up in the auction and the same has been reserved for exporters.

GreensburyTea/Twitter

According to Avtaa, its White Tea has multiple benefits. " Packed with antioxidants and vitamins for diabetes, weight loss and detox/cleanse.50 grams/25 cups (loose leaf tea)," it said on its website. " The brew is fragrant with little to no colour. The aroma is light and refreshing with a soothing after taste.Its mild and soothing flavour relaxes your mind and body from in and out leaving you feeling energised," the firm added. 

Image: Teavivire/Twitter

 

