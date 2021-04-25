Teacher Asks Students Their Plans If They Were 'president Of The World', Gets Epic Answers

Quick links:
A teacher named George Pointon has asked his primary school students "what would you do as President of the world?". George shared a Twitter thread with fun-filled answers given by the students (although, for them, they were definitely some of the pressing issues). From sweets for breakfast to give everyone pizza, the so-called issues were epic and amusing to the netizens.
George Pointon has shared the question on Twitter alongside the caption, "I asked my Year 1 classes "What would you do as president of the world? Here is my analysis; A THREAD". The response of the students have gone viral on social media and netizens are amused with the answers. Take a look at the post.
I asked my Year 1 classes "What would you do as president of the world?"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
Here is my analysis;
A THREAD
Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered over 32.2 likes and more than 7000 retweets. One Pupil Alice suggested sweets for breakfast but Mr. Pointon in the tweet said, "Right, obesity rates are through the roof. Heart disease. Overeating. Alice is taking none of this into consideration." Katie - "Build a house for my mum" Another pupil Katie said she wants to build a house for her mother and in response teacher said, "I know you've seen this and gone "aww" but look deeper. She's the President of the WORLD and all she's doing is building a house for her mum. I think it's incredibly selfish. Also her mum drives a 21 plate Audi. Absolute sham. Greedy fatcats." One student Wendy pledged to "Stop the virus", the teacher in response said that she is definitely a politician.
Alice - "Sweets for breakfast... everyday"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
Right, obesity rates are through the roof. Heart disease. Over eating. Alice is taking none of this into consideration. The class cheered so she's won the majority. She knows what works, and who knows, wine gums at 7am might be nice.
Jack - "Go to London and live in Big Ben"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
The epicenter. Typical tho, Jack buggers off to London with 0 policies and leaves all of us in the muck. Like Quasimodo he'll live in a bell tower away from civilization. I think he believes he gets to ring the bell. I didn't tell him.
Mikey - "Get a PlayStation 5"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
It's all take, take, take with Mikey. Where does it end!? The class absolutely loved the idea and started calling out all the games he could play. Suckers. Mikey thinks he's Truman and we're just the extras. Arrogant and greedy. Heil Mikey.
Ravi - "Give everyone a pizza"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
Marcus Rashford eat your heart out. Always thinking about others. I did ask him about people who don't like pizza but he replied "Everyone will want my pizza", his confidence shine through once again. I genuinely believe he WILL feed the world.
Toby - "Drink hot chocolate and eat chocolate"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
Yep. Of course. Chocolate. Basically he just wants to eat/drink chocolate. Also, it's worth mentioning that it's "healthy chocolate" so he won't get fat. He doesn't realise he'd make a fortune selling "healthy chocolate". But no.
Ben - "Stop the virus with Wendy"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
Every great leader needs the right people around them. Ben is the perfect Vice President. He understands his role. He's not necessarily a leader so working under Wendy is perfect. I'm pretty sure he's politically leeching. Like a young Iago.
Katie - "Build a house for my mum"— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021
I know you've seen this and gone "aww" but look deeper. She's the President of the WORLD and all she's doing is building a house for her mum. I think it's incredibly selfish. Also her mum drives a 21 plate Audi. Absolute sham. Greedy fatcats.
