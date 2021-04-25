Last Updated:

Teacher Asks Students Their Plans If They Were 'president Of The World', Gets Epic Answers

A teacher named George Pointon has asked his students what would they do if they become President of the country. Their response will leave you amused.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

A teacher named George Pointon has asked his primary school students "what would you do as President of the world?". George shared a Twitter thread with fun-filled answers given by the students (although, for them, they were definitely some of the pressing issues). From sweets for breakfast to give everyone pizza, the so-called issues were epic and amusing to the netizens. 

Children share what they would do on becoming President

George Pointon has shared the question on Twitter alongside the caption, "I asked my Year 1 classes "What would you do as president of the world? Here is my analysis; A THREAD". The response of the students have gone viral on social media and netizens are amused with the answers. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered over 32.2 likes and more than 7000 retweets. One Pupil Alice suggested sweets for breakfast but Mr. Pointon in the tweet said, "Right, obesity rates are through the roof. Heart disease. Overeating. Alice is taking none of this into consideration." Katie - "Build a house for my mum" Another pupil Katie said she wants to build a house for her mother and in response teacher said, "I know you've seen this and gone "aww" but look deeper. She's the President of the WORLD and all she's doing is building a house for her mum. I think it's incredibly selfish. Also her mum drives a 21 plate Audi. Absolute sham. Greedy fatcats." One student Wendy pledged to "Stop the virus", the teacher in response said that she is definitely a politician. 

