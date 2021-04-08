Last Updated:

Team Jurassic World Wittily Responds To Thailand's Viral Lizard Video, Quips 'wasn't Us'

Team Jurassic World responds to viral lizard video. Fans jokingly say it's the fault of one of the antagonists of the Jurrasic World film series. Read on.

In pics: Jurassic World Official Logo and B.D Wong as Doctor Wu from Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World Instagram/A still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom


The team that handles all the social media handles of the Jurassic World film franchise quite recently took to their Twitter handle in order to jump in on the trend involving a video featuring a giant lizard crawling up onto the shelves of a supermarket. While retweeting the Viral Giant Lizard video, the team behind the same said that they are not responsible for the actions of the reptile in the latest viral video. They did the same by simply responding to the tweet with "Wasn't Us". Read on to see what the fans also had to say about it.

Team Jurassic World on the latest viral video:

The internet reacts to team Jurassic World's opinion on the latest viral video:

 

As far as the latest addition to the list of Jurassic Park's movies is concerned, the third chapter of the Jurassic World saga, namely Jurassic World: Dominion, is slated for a release on June 10, 2022, as of now. The film, which is going to be produced by Universal Pictures, will see the return of Bruce Dallas Howard and Cris Pratt along with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, amongst others. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

 

 

