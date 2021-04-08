Team Jurassic World Wittily Responds To Thailand's Viral Lizard Video, Quips 'wasn't Us'

The team that handles all the social media handles of the Jurassic World film franchise quite recently took to their Twitter handle in order to jump in on the trend involving a video featuring a giant lizard crawling up onto the shelves of a supermarket. While retweeting the Viral Giant Lizard video, the team behind the same said that they are not responsible for the actions of the reptile in the latest viral video. They did the same by simply responding to the tweet with "Wasn't Us". Read on to see what the fans also had to say about it.

Team Jurassic World on the latest viral video:

The internet reacts to team Jurassic World's opinion on the latest viral video:

Lmao lizards are so cute. They just have to explore the most random corners of every space they’re in ðŸ˜ — Saithis (@SaithisAlive) April 7, 2021

No Code 19s were reported on our side! — Jurassic World: The Game (@JWorldTheGame) April 7, 2021

We're scaredðŸ˜³ — Jurassic World Alive (@JWorldAlive) April 7, 2021

This is what the next movie is gonna be, isn’t it? Dinosaurs raiding the 7-11. — Robert Thomas the Tank (@RobThomTheTank) April 7, 2021

“What? This? What did you think you were going to document? What did you think you were going to see?”



“Animals. Maybe big Iguanas.” — kat ðŸŒ¦ (@kristapants) April 7, 2021

That's exactly what the person behind this WOULD say though...hmm... — Gyt Kaliba (@GytKaliba) April 7, 2021

Is this a new dino for jurassic dominion??? Looks so realistic ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© — torosaurusðŸ¦•ðŸ¦– (@ttorroo) April 7, 2021

The PR team coming in swiftly to deny, that thing has Wu written all over it — Martyn Sudlow-McKay ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@The_Movie_Bear) April 7, 2021

As far as the latest addition to the list of Jurassic Park's movies is concerned, the third chapter of the Jurassic World saga, namely Jurassic World: Dominion, is slated for a release on June 10, 2022, as of now. The film, which is going to be produced by Universal Pictures, will see the return of Bruce Dallas Howard and Cris Pratt along with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, amongst others. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.