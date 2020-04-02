UK Teenager Wins £2,40,000 On Scratchcard Raffle Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

People all around the world are in a state of fear and anticipation, as the nations continue to be under complete lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Amid this, a teenager from Burslem has won a massive £240,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard which cost him just £2. However, he is unable to spend it because he and his entire family are in lockdown. Kyle Burke, a teenager from Stoke, UK, tried his luck on a National Lottery scratchcard.

Jackpot of £240,000

The 18-year-old, who works as a store assistant at JD Sports in Festival Park reportedly said that he popped to the local shop for a few bits and bobs and decided to have a go on a scratchcard. The thought of winning every month more than he earns in a year sounded too good an opportunity to miss, and so, he decided to give it a try. As soon as he got home, he scratched it and realised he had won. He went back to the shop to ask them to check it and was shaking in fear. The lady shop assistant told him to call The National Lottery and so he did.

He added that during the phone call the National Lottery verified his win and they asked him for the shop details, so he ran around again and asked the same lady for all that information while still on the phone to the National Lottery. He finally went home again and just sat down in disbelief. However, he won't be able to avail or use his winnings, as the UK is under lockdown. He added that not celebrating and staying at home is the right thing to do right now, amid the coronavirus, and it gives him a lot longer to think about what he is going to do with the money that he has won from the lottery.

Sending plenty of #positivity to our latest winner. 🥰

After buying his #Scratchcard a couple of weeks ago, Kyle is rightfully holding off on celebrations until the time is right.#NationalLottery pic.twitter.com/Le3Z6Y8MpW — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) March 30, 2020

